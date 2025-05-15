Mumbai: The OG Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit, turns 58 today, and as fans shower her with love and birthday wishes, the internet is buzzing with fond memories, interesting trivia, and throwback moments from her glorious career.

Among the many anecdotes doing the rounds, one particular memory involving the late Rishi Kapoor has left fans smiling and nostalgic.

Back in 2018, on Rishi Kapoor’s birthday, Madhuri had posted a sweet wish for her Yaarana co-star. But what followed was a delightful trip down memory lane as Rishi Kapoor responded with a hilarious behind-the-scenes story that has now resurfaced on Madhuri’s birthday.

Recalling an incident from the shooting days of Yaarana, Rishi shared how he and Madhuri wore burqas to travel incognito to Hyderabad. It was a common practice for actors back then to avoid being mobbed by fans. However, their undercover plan didn’t go as smoothly as expected. In a tweet, Rishi wrote:

“Thank you Madhuri. I am reminded of a hilarious incident—the two of us wore ‘burqas’ (so nobody recognises us) headed to Hyderabad (shoot Yaarana) and my ‘burqa’ fell off thereby all on a crowded Pune Station seeing us. Thereon the journey was hell. So much for being incognito lol.”

Madhuri, amused by the memory, replied with equal enthusiasm: “Hahaha…that was one hell of a day! We’ve had some crazy adventures. Looking back now, I can’t stop laughing about it. Cheers to the good times!”

The two stars shared a great camaraderie and worked together in films like Prem Granth, Sahibaan, and Yaarana.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024) alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri.

From dancing into our hearts in the ’90s to giving memorable performances even today, Madhuri continues to reign as Bollywood royalty and stories like these just remind us why we love her even more.

Here’s wishing the queen of hearts a fabulous birthday filled with laughter, love, and yes, more unforgettable stories!