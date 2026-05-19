Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one actor who has never shied away from speaking honestly about his experiences in Bollywood. Over the years, the actor has worked with some of the biggest superstars in the industry, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

While fans loved seeing him alongside Salman in films like Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of Nawazuddin’s old interviews about the superstar is now resurfacing online and grabbing attention once again.

An old clip from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s interaction with content creators Bhuvan Bam and Tanmay Bhat has gone viral on social media. During the conversation, Nawazuddin was asked about his experience working with different actors in the industry.

In the clip, the actor made a statement that immediately caught everyone’s attention. Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin said, “When I worked with Shah Rukh, I felt like I was working with an actor.”

He then jokingly reacted while speaking about Salman Khan and said, “Ek baar ho gaya, ab dobara nahi,” leaving everyone laughing during the interview.

Nawazuddin: "When I worked with Shah Rukh, I felt like I was working with an ACTOR."



Also Nawazuddin on Salman: "Ek baar ho gaya, ab dobara nahi"



Bro didn't even hesitate to say Salman has zero dedication compared to King Khan, the laugh at the end says it all 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/9my5alFcXA — 𝕭𝖎𝖏𝖚⚜️ (@Bij_uji) May 18, 2026

The clip has once again sparked discussions among fans online, especially because Nawazuddin has earlier spoken positively about Salman Khan and his bond with the three Khans of Bollywood.

In another old interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nawazuddin had praised Salman Khan for his humility and support. The actor once said that whenever Salman offers him a film and he does not enjoy the script, the superstar tries to give him another option because he genuinely wants him to be part of his projects.

“For him, he wants me to work in a film that he is producing. If such a big superstar talks humbly to me, I will feel that they consider me their own,” Nawazuddin had shared.

The actor further added that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan often reach out to him whenever there is a content-driven project.

“It is their greatness that whether it is Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir, they call me whenever there is a content-driven film. This is probably because they know me and the kind of work I do. They know me personally and what kind of a person I am. That’s why the bonding is strong,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has several exciting projects lined up. The actor will next be seen in the highly anticipated Tumbbad 2, the sequel to the cult horror classic Tumbbad.