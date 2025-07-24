Mumbai: Being a celebrity comes with glitz, glamour, and an army of fans, but it also comes with its fair share of uncomfortable, and sometimes shocking, moments. While stars enjoy immense love and admiration, they also face the harsh side of public life.

From overzealous fans to unexpected confrontations, many actors and public figures have found themselves in awkward, even humiliating situations and yes, that includes getting slapped in full public view.

One such shocking moment dates back to 2009. Yes, we’re talking about none other than Salman Khan, who found himself at the centre of a storm after being slapped by a girl at a high-profile party in New Delhi.

Salman Khan slap incident

Salman Khan (Instagram)

The incident took place at a five-star hotel in the capital following a fashion show. Salman was attending the after-party along with his brother Sohail Khan, actress Sushmita Sen, singer Shibani Kashyap, boxer Vijender Singh, and other known faces including Raima and Rimi Sen.

According to reports, a woman, reportedly the daughter of a wealthy builder tried to crash the private party. She arrived with a male friend and was allegedly heavily intoxicated. A report in Bangalore Mirror stated that the girl was unruly from the start and began abusing several celebrities including Sushmita Sen and Sohail Khan.

When Salman approached her and politely asked her to leave, things took an unexpected turn. The girl, in a shocking move, slapped the actor in front of everyone. While the entire gathering was left stunned, Salman chose not to react aggressively. Instead, maintaining his composure, he asked the security to escort her out of the venue.

Despite the unpleasant episode, Salman moved on with grace and didn’t let it escalate further, a rare moment that showed a different side of the actor, known for his fiery image.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is now gearing up for an intense and powerful role as Colonel B. Santosh Babu in an upcoming film inspired by the Galwan Valley clash.

Apart from films, he’s also returning to television with the much-awaited Bigg Boss 19, promising another season full of drama, twists, and surprises.