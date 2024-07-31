When Salman Khan refused to work with Govinda

Mumbai: Bollywood’s blockbuster movie Partner directed by David Dhawan became an iconic hit, marking a unique collaboration between Salman Khan and Govinda. This movie, also featuring Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif, delighted audiences and has since left fans eagerly anticipating a sequel. However, the journey to this successful partnership was not straightforward.

In an interview on Arbaaz Khan’s YouTube show “The Invincibles,” David Dhawan revealed surprising behind-the-scenes details. Initially, Salman Khan was reluctant to star alongside Govinda, a revelation that added intrigue to their on-screen chemistry. Dhawan recalled convincing Salman, saying, “Come on yaar, let’s do it, it will be a big thing.” Eventually, Salman agreed, and the film’s success showcased their remarkable performances.

Dhawan shared anecdotes from the film’s production, highlighting the challenges and camaraderie between the stars. During a shoot in Bangkok, Salman reportedly advised Dhawan, “David yaar, isse ladna fayda nahi hai” (there is no point in arguing with him), referring to Govinda’s improvisational style.

David Dhawan praised Govinda’s exceptional talent, dubbing him the “king of improvisation.” The two shared a unique understanding on set, often communicating in their “special language.” Dhawan reminisced about their efficient collaboration, where Govinda would confidently state, “David, main pura scene ek shot mein deta hun” (I will deliver the whole scene in one shot).

The interview also touched on past dynamics between actors. During the filming of Deewana Mastana in 1997, Dhawan revealed that Anil Kapoor felt insecure about Govinda’s effortless style, contrasting it with his own more laborious approach. Kapoor’s light-hearted complaint about Dhawan’s frequent collaborations with Govinda highlighted the close bond between the director and the actor.

David Dhawan and Govinda’s partnership has been prolific, with 17 films to their credit. Despite their last film, Do Knot Disturb in 2009, not being a box office success, their legacy in Bollywood remains influential.