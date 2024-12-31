When Salman Khan sparked outrage with ‘felt like raped woman’ comment

Mumbai: In 2016, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starred together in the blockbuster Sultan. While the film was a massive hit, earning over Rs. 623 crore worldwide, its promotions were overshadowed by controversy.

Salman made an offhand comment comparing his exhausting wrestling training to feeling like a “raped woman.” This sparked outrage from fans, celebrities, and the public for being insensitive.

Anushka Sharma’s Reaction

An old interview of Anushka Sharma about this controversy recently went viral. In the clip, Anushka called Salman’s comment “insensitive” and admitted she was surprised by it.

She highlighted how important it is for everyone, especially public figures, to think carefully about what they say. “We all have a responsibility, not just in public, but everywhere,” she said.

Why Anushka Didn’t Confront Salman

When asked if she thought Salman should apologize, Anushka said she didn’t know him well enough to bring it up. She described him as “intimidating” and someone who “does his own thing.” Anushka also shared that she is shy, making it hard to start personal conversations with him.

Despite the controversy, Sultan became one of Bollywood’s biggest hits. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film followed the story of two wrestlers, played by Salman and Anushka. It was praised for its story and performances.

Salman is now gearing up for his next big release, Sikandar, an action-packed thriller set to release on Eid 2025.