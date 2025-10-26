When Salman Khan took a lift from locals to beat Mumbai traffic

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most loved and popular actors in India. Known for his charm, kindness, and power-packed films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, he has ruled the film industry for more than 30 years. His fans admire him for both his stardom and his down-to-earth nature.

After his last movie Sikandar released earlier this year and did not do very well, Salman took a short break. Now, he is back to shooting for his new film Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Ladakh to Mumbai: Back to Work

In mid-September 2025, Salman finished a 45-day shooting schedule in the beautiful hills of Leh, Ladakh. The scenes were full of action and emotion. After wrapping up there, he returned to Mumbai for the second schedule, which started on October 10 at Film City, Goregaon.

Salman’s Bike Ride with a Teenager

Salman, who was once known for being late on sets, is now trying to change that image. His quick thinking and humble action show how serious he is about his work.

According to Hindustan Times, Recently while leaving his home in Bandra to go to the film set, Salman got stuck in Mumbai’s heavy traffic. Not wanting to be late, he did something surprising. He left his car and took a lift on a local teenager’s bike! His security team followed behind on other bikes. To hide his identity, Salman covered his face.

The boy did not know who was sitting behind him until they reached Film City. When Salman removed his scarf, the teenager was shocked and thrilled to see it was Salman Khan! The story spread quickly among the film crew, and everyone praised Salman’s simple and friendly gesture.

About Battle of Galwan

The movie is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. Salman plays an Indian Army officer, and the film also stars Chitrangada Singh and Ankur Bhatia.