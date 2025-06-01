Mumbai: Aamir Khan is getting ready to return to the big screen with his new movie Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release on June 20, 2025. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and promises to be an emotional drama. After the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, fans are excited to see him back. While talking about this film, Aamir shared a fun and touching memory from the 1990s involving Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Laptop Gift in 1996

In a recent interview, Aamir talked about a kind thing Shah Rukh Khan did for him back in 1996. Both actors were doing a show in the USA and UK. SRK, who was always good with gadgets, told Aamir to buy a Toshiba laptop. Aamir didn’t know much about technology and didn’t feel the need, but SRK still bought two laptops, one for himself and one for Aamir. He even set it up for him.

Aamir Khan said, “Our generation of actors share a lot of warmth and respect for each other. When Shah Rukh Khan and I were on the show in 1996, Shah Rukh Khan gifted me a laptop. I am a digitally handicapped person. I have an analogue person. He had told me that he was purchasing the latest laptop. I told them that I don’t have a laptop.”

The Laptop That Stayed Unused

But Aamir never touched the laptop. He left it in a corner for many years. One day, his manager saw it lying around and asked to use it. When they tried to turn it on, it didn’t work. Aamir laughed and said he had forgotten he even had a laptop.

“He purchased the same laptop for himself as well as for me. He installed everything in my laptop and gifted it to me. After 4 years, my manager asked me if he could use my laptop, as it had not been used for a long time. I had completely forgotten that I had a laptop. When he showed it to me, I realised it was gifted by SRK. I told him to use it. That laptop didn’t even turn on.”

Not Rivals, But Friends

Even though people thought they were rivals, Aamir said that actors from the 90s respected each other. He said he really liked SRK’s movie DDLJ and never felt jealous. It was always friendly competition.