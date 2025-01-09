When Shah Rukh Khan introduced Gauri Khan as ‘Ayesha’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, have always been admired for their strong relationship and mutual respect for their religions. They have been making headlines for past few days after some recent viral claims suggesting that King Khan made his wife Gauri convert to Islam after 33 years of marriage sparked controversy.

These rumors started after AI-generated images of the couple in Makkah went viral. However, they are fake images and there is no truth to all these rumours.

AI generated images of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and Gauri Khan (Instagram)

Amidst this, an old incident from Shah Rukh Khan’s past has crawled back on internet.

In a throwback episode of Farida Jalal’s talk show, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about an interesting moment from their wedding reception. The actor recalled that when he arrived at the reception, many of the guests, particularly from his extended family, were whispering about whether Gauri would convert to Islam after marrying him.

SRK shared, “I remember when their whole family, old-fashioned people, were sitting there, whispering in Punjabi, ‘Will he change the girl’s name? Will she become a Muslim?’” To lighten the mood and playfully tease the relatives, SRK jokingly told Gauri, “Put on your ‘burqa’ and let’s read the namaaz now.” He continued the prank by saying, “From now on, she will wear a burqa all the time, never leave the house, and her name will be Ayesha.”

Shah Rukh quickly clarified that this was a playful jest and not a serious conversation about religion.

He concluded by saying, “I had a lot of fun, but the lesson in all of this was that one should respect religion but it should not come in the way of love. But, it was a great wedding and it’s still going on strong.”

In an earlier interview, SRK had also revealed that his family does not focus on religious differences. He said, “We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim in our home. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, and our kids are Hindustan.” He even shared that when his children were asked about their religion in school, they wrote “Indian” as their religion.