When SRK had to tell a fan, ‘I’m not Akshay Kumar’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most well-known Indian celebrities across the globe. But did you know that he was also once mistaken for another Bollywood actor.

During his appearance on filmmaker Sajid Khan’s talk show “Yaaron Ki Baraat”, King Khan shared a hilarious and awkward encounter with a fan.

SRK shared that during the shoot of his movie “Pardes” he was returning from New York and was in a lot of hurry to reach home as unfortunately his wife, Gauri Khan, had suffered a miscarriage.

“I was running in a hurry, and amidst all this, the handle of my bag also broke. I was absolutely confused.

Shah Rukh recalled that a lady was running after him at the terminal.

“Please one photograph, one autograph”.

While SRK got upset as he was in a hurry, once he had checked in, he finally called the lady.

“I am a big fan of yours”, she screamed.

“Its okay mam”, SRK replied.

However, what she said next, left the King Khan both confused and embarrassed.

“Offf, Akshay I love you”.

She has mistaken him for Akshay Kumar.

On the professional front, up next, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in the highly talked about drama “King”, which is being made under the direction of Siddharth Anand.

In January this year, the makers confirmed that “King” will “roar” in the theatres on December 24, 2026.

The gripping announcement video opened with the bold title ‘ROAR’ set against a dramatic backdrop. After this comes an impactful line, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown,” pointing towards the film’s larger-than-life scale.

On Shah Rukh’s 60th birthday in November last year, the makers of “King” revealed the title video featuring SRK as a ruthless mercenary who has even lost count of how many people he has killed, and doesn’t even know if they were good or bad.