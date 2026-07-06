Hyderabad: Tabu is once again making headlines in Hyderabad. The actress is reportedly returning to Tollywood after a six-year gap to reunite with Nagarjuna in his landmark 100th film, King 100. While fans are eagerly waiting to see her in a never-seen-before antagonist role, an old video of the actress showing off her authentic Hyderabadi slang has caught our attention online and is sure to leave fans nostalgic.

The throwback clip is from 2015, when Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran appeared on See Taare Mastiii Mein to promote Drishyam. During the fun interaction, host Naveen Polishetty decided to test Tabu’s Hyderabadi roots by speaking to her in the city’s signature dialect.

Naveen said, “Aisa nakko dekho yaaro, aisa kaiku dekhre, dil mein kya toh bhi hora mere.” Pointing at Ajay Devgn, he jokingly added, “Singham miya dekho kaisa dekhre… baigan mein milaa dete unu.”

Without missing a beat, Tabu replied in perfect Hyderabadi style, “Baigan k baatan kare toh baigan mein ich milaate.” Her witty response left Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran laughing out loud, making it one of the most memorable moments from the interview. Watch the video below.

Do you know Tabu is from Mallepally?

Tabu has never hidden her love for Hyderabad. In an earlier interview, she proudly said, “I’m a Hyderabadi first and then everything else follows. I was born and brought up here, a larger part of my childhood was here, my school, friends, everything is here.”

The actress spent her childhood and teenage years in Hyderabad, living with her maternal grandparents in Mallepally. She completed her schooling at St. Ann’s High School in Vijayanagar Colony, and has often credited the city for shaping her personality.

On the work front, Tabu is reportedly all set to reunite with Nagarjuna after 28 years in King 100, directed by R.A. Karthik. Interestingly, unlike their iconic romantic pairings in the past, the actress is said to be playing a powerful antagonist this time.