When will govt, PM Modi wake up: Priyanka after CRPF jawan killed in Manipur

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur's Jiribam district on Sunday morning, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th July 2024 9:04 am IST
Rae Bareli: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a public meeting, in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Attacking the Centre after a CRPF jawan was killed in Manipur, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the state has completely fallen apart and asked when will the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “wake up from their sleep”.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The news of martyrdom of a soldier in the attack on a CRPF convoy in Manipur is extremely saddening. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Also Read
CRPF jawan killed in militant attack in Manipur

“The violence that started on May 3 last year continues till today. A state has completely fallen apart. After all, when will the central government and the Prime Minister wake up from their sleep?” she said.

MS Education Academy

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed in a gun attack by suspected militants at Mongbung village in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Sunday morning, police said.

A policeman also suffered injuries and he has been admitted to a hospital, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Jha, 43, a resident of Bihar.

He suffered bullet injuries in the head and was declared dead in hospital. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment and he is out of danger, a police officer said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th July 2024 9:04 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button