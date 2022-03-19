When will Telangana government release job notifications? Know what KTR says

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana state K. Chandrashekar Rao recently announced that job notifications will be issued to fill over 80 thousand posts in various government departments.

After the announcement, many Telangana aspirants who were eagerly waiting for the government job notifications started celebrating.

However, their celebration did not last long as no notification has been released yet. They are confused over the delay.

On Thursday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao spoke on the upcoming recruitments in Telangana. The minister said that the notification for filling up government jobs in Telangana will be issued in the next six to nine months.

Reservation in government jobs in Telangana

As per the reservation policy, the government has fixed a 15 percent quota for Scheduled Castes, 6 percent for Scheduled Tribes, and 29 percent for Background.

Apart from it, there will be horizontal reservation for women, physically challenged, ex-servicemen, meritorious sportspersons, and Economical Weaker Sections (EWS).

Instructions issued to officials

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the top officials to speed up the process of recruitment.

He directed the Telangana officials to complete formalities to issue notifications to fill up the jobs.