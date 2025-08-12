Unlike most parts of Hyderabad that are celebrated for biryani, haleem, and spicy Andhra curries, Begum Bazar stands apart with its unmistakable North Indian charm. Known as one of the city’s busiest wholesale markets, its narrow, bustling lanes are also lined with age-old eateries and street food stalls that have been serving loyal customers for decades. From the aroma of freshly fried kachoris to the sweetness of syrupy jalebis, every corner here tells a story of flavours passed down through generations.

Whether you are in the mood for a towering Raj Kachori, melt-in-the-mouth ghewar, or a steaming plate of buttery parathas, Begum Bazar offers a vibrant mix of chaat, snacks, and desserts that feel straight out of Delhi or Jaipur. Siasat.com brings you a list of the top 6 food spots in Begum Bazar that you should not miss.

Best food spots in Begum Bazaar, Hyderabad

1. Simrat’s Dhaba

This is a pure vegetarian dhaba with over two decades of serving traditional Punjabi food right in the heart of Begum Bazar. Some of the signature dishes include the hearty Dal Tadka, rich Paneer Keema, Handi Biryani, Kaju Masala and must-try breads like Baby Naan and Chatpata Naan.

2. Shyam Singh Chat Bhandar

Started in 1972, Shyam Singh Chat Bhandar is one of the oldest and most loved chaat joint nestled near the Chatri in Begum Bazar. It is famous for its Dahi Vada, Puchkas, Pav Bhaji and Ragda Chat.

3. Sri Jodhpur Mithai Ghar

Siasat.com has already covered this legendary sweet shop, highlighting its rich legacy. It is famous for its small onion kachoris, oversized raj kachori, and bread pakoras, all served alongside a tempting array of sweets. The Raj Kachori here is a local crowd favourite.

Image Source: Yappe.in

4. Satyanarayan Mithai Bhandar

A vegetarian-only sweet shop that’s been a household name in Begum Bazar for decades. While it offers an array of classics like White Kalakand, Ajmeri Kalakand, Doodh Peda, and Lachhedar Rabri, it is especially famous for its Ghewar, a traditional Rajasthani dessert that draws crowds during festive seasons. Sweet lovers will also find Kaju Katli, Rasmalai, and Gulab Jamun worth the visit.

Image Source: LBB Hyderabad

5. Chattu Ram Yadav Milk Shop

This 80-year-old icon is known for its nostalgic dairy and bakery delights. Crowd-pleasers include the soft Bun Malai, decadent Rabdi Malai Bun, aromatic Kesar Malai Bun, warming Kesar Doodh, and the famed Kadhai ka Laal Dudh.

Image Source: X

6. Babaji Idly

This historic breakfast spot (dating back over six decades) is celebrated for its bite-sized button idlies served with chutney for just a few rupees, plus comforting Upma. It offers a simple, time-honored experience.

Have you ever visited these spots? Comment below.