Where and when to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to premiere on...
Hyderabad: One of the most-loved adventurous reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has been creating a lot of buzz among audience ever since the makers dropped the news officially. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show is currently under the production stage and all the celebrity contestants are in Cape Town for the shoot. The interesting mix of contestants who will be seen performing some daredevil stunts include — Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Erika Packard, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, and Aneri Vajani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Date and Time

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be premiered on 2nd July on ColorsTV and will air every Sat-Sun at 9 pm. The television celebrities will be seen performing daring stunts and winning safety bands to move ahead in the show and win the coveted trophy.

