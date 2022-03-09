‘Where are rest of the jobs’? Bandi Sanjay to KCR on job notifications

Hyderabad: Reacting to chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) announcement of new job notifications, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana president Bandi Sanjay claimed that only 80000 jobs were announced in spite of there being 1.9 lakh vacant jobs.

“After our continued efforts to bring to light the woes of the unemployed with the million march we’ve finally forced CM KCR to react. We’ve said it before and will say again that the suicides of unemployed youth are because of the CM and his government,” said Sanjay, who is also the Lok Sabha member of Parliament from the Karimnagar seat.

He went on to say that BJP will be the first to welcome new jobs, if only the CM would keep his promises. “The chief minister tempts youth with jobs but does not deliver on promises. If you don’t come through on these promises, the youth of Telangana will not leave you,” he said, and added that KCR must also provide the 1,20,000 unemployed people in the state with an allowance.

The Telangana chief minister had earlier announced that the state government has so far given notifications for 1.56 lakh jobs and has filled up 1.33 lakh posts so far. He stated that filling up vacancies of around 23,000 posts are also underway.