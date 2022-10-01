‘Where are your promises for Telangana?’: KTR demands answers from Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday demanded an explanation from the Narendra Modi government for not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Telangana.

“It’s a shame that not a single promise made in the AP Reorganization Act has been kept either for Telangana or our sister State of Andhra Pradesh,” KT Rama Rao tweeted on Saturday.

Accusing Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy of fooling the citizens o the state, KTR asked the union minister if he had the courage to apologize for his actions.

Sharing images of Reddy’s past tweets where the union minister claims that the Centre has sanctioned nine medical colleges for Telangana, KTR tweeted, “Dear Kishan Reddy garu, I respect you as a brother but not seen a more misinformed and hapless Union Cabinet Minister. You had announced the Government of India sanctioned nine medical colleges to Telangana, which was an utterly lie. You don’t even have the courage to apologize,”

Reminding Reddy about the Centre’s ‘promise’ to set up the Global Centre for Traditional medicine in Hyderabad KTR said, “Subsequently you had announced that Union Government intends to establish Global Centre for Traditional medicine in Hyderabad. Of course as usual, your Gujarati bosses have shifted it to their State. Again, you have misled the people of Hyderabad yet you don’t correct your false claim.”

KTR continued tweeting, “Continuing with your half-baked false propaganda, you have now started claiming that an integrated steel plant in Bayyaram is not viable as promised in AP Reorganization Act. You are clearly someone who peddles half-truths and false news to please your bosses in Gujarat,” he said.