'Where is Samantha?' Asks Nagarjuna Akkineni - Watch
Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna Akkineni (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are currently enjoying success with their latest film, ‘Kushi.’ The movie, which got released in theatres on September 1, has been dominated the box office and continues to captivate audiences with its enchanting story.

While ‘Kushi’ has already received widespread acclaim, Vijay Deverakonda is going all out to promote the film with zeal.

As part of the ongoing promotion for ‘Kushi,’ Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7. This highly anticipated reality series’ seventh season premiered last night on September 3.

Viewers can catch a glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni, the iconic host of Bigg Boss Telugu, engaging in an intriguing conversation with Vijay Deverakonda about Samantha Ruth Prabhu in one of the promos of upcoming episode, which offers a sneak peek into the show’s premiere.

Following an enthralling dance performance, Vijay struck up a conversation with Nagarjuna. The host’s inquiry about Samantha’s absence drew interest.

Nagarjuna enquires about Samantha

To Nagarjuna’s question, “Where is your heroine Samantha? Vijay Deverakonda revealed that, “Samantha is currently in the USA, promoting their film and undergoing treatment for Myositis. He expressed hope that she would join the film’s promotions upon her return”.

A Glimpse of the Past

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna’s son. Their separation in 2021 drew a lot of attention. In a 2022 interview, Nagarjuna addressed his son’s divorce, wishing Naga Chaitanya happiness and emphasizing the importance of moving forward.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear in the web series ‘Citadel India,’ while Nagarjuna has a film called ‘Naa Saami Ranga’ in the works.

