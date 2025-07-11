There’s something deeply satisfying about a hot, slurpy bowl of Ramen, the iconic Japanese noodle soup that’s now taking over Hyderabad’s food scene. With its rich broth, springy noodles, and flavorful toppings like soft-boiled eggs, grilled meat, and seaweed, Ramen is the perfect comfort food especially during rainy weather.

Luckily, Hyderabad now has several spots serving authentic and fusion-style Ramen from cozy Korean cafes to fancy Pan-Asian restaurants. Whether you’re on a budget or ready to splurge, here are Instagram famous must-try Ramen places across the city.

Top 7 best Ramen spots in Hyderabad

1. Hibacci – Banjara Hills

Affordable Korean restaurant known for its spicy Kimchi Ramen & Naruto Ramen. Tastes great, served hot, and easy on the pocket.

2. 7 Sisters – Multiple Branches across city.

A hidden gem with bold Spicy Black Bean Ramen. Great flavour and value with up to 35% off deals.

Rs.700 for two

3. Ichiraku Ramen House – Kothaguda

Anime-themed eatery with Naruto vibes. Their Miso Ramen is budget-friendly and packed with flavour.

4. Oi Ramen – Madhapur

A cosy stop for quick, affordable Chicken & Egg Ramen and most favourite Naruto Ramen a top pick. Great for rainy evenings and solo cravings.

5. Chubby Cho – Jubilee Hills

Trendy Asian spot with Japanese ambience offering juicy meat Ramen bowls with a modern twist. Instagram-worthy and flavourful.

6.You Mee – Banjara Hills

A chic and colorful spot popular for its anime-themed decor and Asian comfort food, You Mee serves up rich, slurp-worthy Spicy Chicken and Veg Ramen with bold broths and fresh toppings. It’s a great place for casual meetups or solo noodle therapy.

7.Sesame – Asian Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Upscale and flavour-rich. Try their Tonkotsu or Spicy Garlic Ramen paired with their signature starters.

From kimchi-laced broths to creamy chicken and veggie-rich bowls, Hyderabad’s Ramen trail is full of surprises. Whether you’re an anime fan, a spice lover, or just looking for a warm hug in a bowl there’s a Ramen out there with your name on it.

So, where are your chopsticks heading next? Tag along your foodie friend and start slurping, Hyderabad.