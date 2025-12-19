We have not even closed 2025 yet, and Hyderabad has already started getting ready to celebrate Sankranti in 2026. As part of the festivities, the city’s skies are set to get a makeover with not just colourful kites but also hot air balloons spread across.

As part of the government’s push for experiential tourism, hot air balloons will offer visitors a rare chance to see Hyderabad from a completely different perspective. Blending the joy of Sankranti with a touch of global festival culture, Hyderabad’s balloon festival is shaping up to be one of the most visually striking additions to the city’s festive calendar in 2026.

Hot air balloon festival in Hyderabad: All details

As part of Sankranti 2026 celebrations, the Telangana Department of Tourism is set to organise a series of large-scale tourism events in Hyderabad. The highlight among these events is the Hot Air Balloon festival, scheduled to take place from January 16 to 18, 2026, in Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

Leading up to it, the International Kite and Sweet festival will be held from January 13 to 18, 2026, at the same venue. This festival has been an integral part of Hyderabad’s Sankranti festivities for years now. But now there is a modern twist to it. A drone festival will also be organised on January 13 and 14, 2026, which will feature drone displays for visitors.

As per multiple news reports, officials have stated that these events aim to highlight Telangana’s tourism potential while attracting domestic and international visitors.

An interdepartmental coordination meeting regarding the events was held on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture Department.

Off-season hot air balloon rides near Hyderabad

While Hyderabad’s Sankranti hot air balloon festival offers a dedicated window in January, you can also plan off-season adventure beyond the city limits.

One of the most talked about off-season hot air balloon experiences for Hyderabad travellers is in Araku Valley. Taking place at the Padmapuram Horticulture Botanical Garden, visitors can enjoy a unique, swing-like ride that soars up to 200-300 feet.

The rides are typically available from 6-10 am and 5-10 pm, making them ideal for cooler temperatures and clearer skies. The hot air balloon ride costs Rs. 1500 per adult and Rs. 850 per child (aged five to ten).