In Hyderabad, history does not just live in its grand palaces, bazaars and centuries-old mosques but also lingers quietly in tucked-away shops filled with relics of another time. Walk into these spaces and you will be greeted by the gleam of brass lamps, the patina of carved teakwood furniture, the crackle of old gramophone records, and the soft rustle of vintage textiles. Each object carries a story, whether it is a perfume bottle, faded postcards or a writing desk that once travelled across continents.

For collectors, interior decorators, and curious wanderers, the city offers a thriving but often hidden network of antique shops. Some are small stalls in busy markets, others are curated boutiques where every item is displayed like a museum piece. Together, they offer a chance not just to shop but to connect with the craftsmanship, trade routes, and personal histories that shaped Hyderabad’s unique cultural tapestry.

Siasat.com has curated a list of 6 places where you can go antiquing and learn stories of the past.

Best Antique Stores In Hyderabad

1. Charminar Sunday Bazaar

This vibrant Sunday-only bazaar near the historic Charminar is where the old city streets come alive with traders offering a variety of antiques. Here, you can find brassware, vintage coins, classic watches, chandeliers, lamps, and cameras along with everyday collectables. It is especially treasured for its lively bargaining culture.

2. Murgi Chowk

Located near Charminar, while Murgi Chowk is famous for its wholesale pets market, not many know that it hosts a cluster of antique shops too. It is a go-to spot for wooden furniture, showpieces and replicas of monuments.

3. The Antique Loft

For those looking for something more upscale, The Antique Loft in Banjara Hills is a great option. Established around 1995, this store specialises in restored teakwood furniture. From wine holders to intricately carved pieces, this store offers carefully curated decor and operates by appointment.

4. Meer’s Arts

Situated near Jubilee Hills in Banjara Hills, this boutique focuses on unique antique furniture tailored for daily use. It boasts a steady reputation among Hyderabad’s antique furniture stores.

5. Moughal Arts Decoration House

A storied family-run shop in Masab Tank, with over 35 years of history. Packed with collectables, from gramophones and vintage cameras to Nizam portraits, Swiss wall clocks, and Mont Blanc pens, it offers an intriguing journey through Hyderabad’s elite past. The founder’s legacy lives on through the artefacts and anecdotes shared by the current owner.

6. Paras Antiques

Located in Darulshifa near Salarjung Museum, Paras Antiques is a long-standing name in Hyderabad’s antique landscape. It specialises in antique silverware, bidri items, vintage jewellery, and even coins. The owner, Satish Sisodiya, comes from a family with deep Hyderabadi roots, and the shop also offers valuation and buying services.

