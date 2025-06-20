Hyderabad is a city that embraces flavors from every corner of the world. From its legendary biryanis and kebabs to its bustling cafes and global chains, this city knows how to welcome variety to its plate. In recent years, one cuisine that has won the hearts of Hyderabadis is Mexican food – bold, colorful, savory, and deliciously satisfying.

With its sizzling fajitas, crisp tacos, cheesy quesadillas, and wholesome burrito bowls, Mexican cuisine has found its space in the city’s ever-growing culinary map. So if you’re looking for a delicious bite that’s packed with flavor and wrapped in a tortilla, here are five popular spots across Hyderabad that you simply must try.

Best Mexican food spots in Hyderabad 2025

1. Mexarosa

Location: Jubilee HillsPrice for Two: Around Rs. 1,200

Best Dish: Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla

Mexarosa is a cozy spot that serves delicious Mexican comfort food. The Cheesy Chicken Quesadilla here is a must-try ,crisp on the outside, gooey and savory inside.

2. Nomads Taco

Location: Gachibowli

Price for Two: Around Rs. 1,000Best Dish: Barbacoa Tacos

For taco lovers, Nomads Taco is a popular spot. Their Barbacoa Tacos are packed with tender, slow-cooked meat and fresh toppings, making every bite a delight.

3. Taco Bell India

Location: Multiple outlets across the city (Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, and more)

Price for Two: Around Rs. 600Best Dish: Crunchwrap Supreme

A favorite for quick bites, Taco Bell serves up affordable and tasty Mexican-style treats. The Crunchwrap Supreme, with its crisp shell and savory fillings, is a crowd favorite.

4. California Burrito

Location: Multiple branches across city. (HiTech City,Financial District, Madhapur)

Price for Two: Around Rs. 800Best Dish: Barbecue Chicken Burrito Bowl

California Burrito is the go-to spot for wholesome bowls. Their Barbecue Chicken Burrito Bowl is a delicious mix of rice, veggies, beans, and sauce a complete and tasty meal.

5. World of Tortillas

Location: Multiple branches across city. (Kondapur, Gachibowli)

Price for Two: Around Rs. 1,100Best Dish: Veggie Fajita Wrap

World of Tortillas brings fresh ingredients and bold Mexican flavors together. The Veggie Fajita Wrap is colorful, crisp, and delicious, making it ideal for both vegetarians and meat lovers.

Each of these spots adds its own special twist to Mexican cuisine. So, the next time you’re looking for a tasty taco or a filling burrito, head to one of these restaurants and treat yourself to a fiesta of flavors right here in Hyderabad.