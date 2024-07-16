Where to try Ziplining in Hyderabad: 7 Must-visit spots

Hyderabad, known for its historical landmarks and vibrant culture, also offers thrilling outdoor activities for adventure enthusiasts. If you’re looking to zipline in the city, here are some of the top places to experience the rush of flying through the air. Whether you’re planning a fun weekend with friends or an exciting team outing, these spots promise an unforgettable adventure. Make sure to book in advance to secure your spot and avoid the crowds.

Zipline Spots In Hyderabad

1. Flipside Adventure Park

Located in the bustling Financial District, Flipside Adventure Park is perfect for adrenaline junkies. With activities ranging from ziplining to wall climbing, it’s a great place to spend a day full of fun and adventure. The zipline here provides a thrilling ride high above the ground, ensuring a memorable experience for all.

Address: NanakramgudaTimings: 3:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Price: Rs. 350 onwards

2. District Gravity – The Adventure Park

Situated near Leonia Resorts, District Gravity is one of Hyderabad’s largest adventure parks. It features an extensive range of activities, including a 500-meter zipline set 60 feet high. The zipline offers a breathtaking view of the lush green landscape below, making it a must-visit for thrill-seekers. Note that the minimum weight for the zipline is 35 kg, so it may not be suitable for young children.

Address: Bommarasipet village.Timings: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Price: Rs. 750 onwards

3. PITSTOP – Adventure Park

Located in Khairatabad, PITSTOP Adventure Park is known for its unique activities like Sky Cycling and the Gyro Ride. It also features a zipline suitable for both kids and adults. The park is an affordable option for those looking for a mix of fun and adventure while ensuring safety standards are met.

Address: KhairatabadTimings: 11:00 AM to 12:00 AM

Price: Rs. 300 onwards

4. Wild Waters Theme Park

For a blend of water and adventure, Wild Waters Theme Park in Shankarpally is the place to be. While it’s known for its exciting water rides, the park also offers ziplining among other dry-land activities. It’s an excellent choice for families and groups looking to enjoy a variety of adventures in one location.

Address: Shankarpally, HyderabadTimings: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Price: Rs. 1,199 for all activities

5. Infinite Adventure Club

Located in the scenic town of Vikarabad, Infinite Adventure Club is a 24-hour adventure hub. The club offers various activities, including a thrilling zipline that provides an exhilarating experience amid nature. It’s ideal for those looking to escape the city and indulge in some outdoor fun.

Address: Vikarabad, TelanganaTimings: Open 24 hours

Price: Rs. 600 onwards

6. Sahas Adventure Park, Ramoji Film City

A visit to Ramoji Film City isn’t complete without stopping by Sahas Adventure Park. Known for its Midair Caper as part of the High Rope Course, the zipline here lets you soar 20 feet above the ground, offering a bird’s eye view of the adventures below. It’s a fantastic way to add some excitement to your day at the iconic film city.

Address: Ramoji Film City, HyderabadTimings: 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM

Price: Rs. 999 for the day outing plan

7. Freakouts Adventure Zone

Nestled in Jubilee Hills, Freakouts Adventure Zone offers an exhilarating ziplining experience over lush, green terrain. Perfect for those who love a bit of nature with their adventure, this zone ensures a refreshing and thrilling ride.

Address: Jubilee Hills, HyderabadTimings: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Price: Rs. 1,500 for a day outing package

Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or a first-timer looking for some fun, these ziplining spots in Hyderabad provide a perfect mix of excitement and safety. So gear up, and get ready to soar through the skies!