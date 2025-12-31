Hyderabad: The highly anticipated conclusion to Stranger Things is finally here. After five years of mind-bending twists, epic showdowns, and heart-pounding suspense, the beloved sci-fi thriller reaches its grand finale with the release of Season 5, Episode 8. As fans gear up for the final battle in Hawkins, the question remains: who will survive the ultimate confrontation with Vecna? With the Duffer Brothers’ promise of a cinematic and emotional ending, this epic conclusion is bound to leave fans both heartbroken and satisfied.

India release time on Netflix

The Stranger Things Season 5 finale will release on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 8 pm ET in the United States and Canada.

In India, the finale will stream on Netflix at 6:30 am IST on January 1, 2026, as part of the same global release plan.

⁠This is the last stranger things trailer. ever. 🥹❤️



Watch Stranger Things 5: The Finale, out 1 January at 6:30 AM IST, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kt92HqX5Ci — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 30, 2025

Episode title and runtime

The last episode is titled “The Right Side Up,” a neat contrast to Season 1’s finale title. The runtime is expected to be a little over two hours, with reports placing it roughly in the 2 hour range.

The finale promises a theatrical scale showdown in Hawkins. Eleven and Will are expected to take the lead against Vecna, with the rest of the gang backing them up. The story is also expected to reveal more about the Upside Down, with hints of science heavy twists and emotional payoffs.

Key cast returning

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke are among the returning cast members.