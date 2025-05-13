Which Bollywood film sold highest number of tickets worldwide so far?

Mumbai: When we talk about Indian movies making it big overseas, names like Dangal, RRR, and Pushpa 2 usually pop up. But decades before these blockbusters wowed global audiences, a humble 1971 Bollywood film quietly created history — and not many people know about it. We’re talking about Caravan, a crime-thriller that not only became a hit in India but went on to break all records in China.

A Small Hit in India

Caravan was released in India in 1971. It was a crime-thriller movie with stars like Jeetendra and Asha Parekh. The movie did well in India and earned Rs. 3.6 crore, which was a big amount back then. It also had superhit songs like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Chadti Jawani.

A Big Surprise in China

In 1979, Caravan was released in China, eight years after its release in India. Surprisingly, the film became a massive hit there. It sold over 8.8 crore tickets in the first release. Because people loved it so much, it was shown again and again. Over time, the total tickets sold in China reached 30 crore – more than any other Indian film in one country.

Bigger Than Today’s Blockbusters

To understand how big this is:

• Dangal sold about 4.3 crore tickets in China.

• RRR and Pushpa 2 sold even fewer.

• Caravan sold seven times more tickets than Dangal!

If we adjust the earnings for today’s money, Caravan would have earned more than Rs. 1300 crore.

Caravan didn’t have a big budget or special effects. But people loved its story, songs, and performances. It proves that a simple, well-made movie can win hearts around the world.