Which TOP actor was first choice for Devara? No, not Jr NTR

Hyderabad: The trailer for ‘Devara: Part 1’ dropped yesterday, September 10, and Jr NTR fans are going absolutely wild. Directed by Koratala Siva, this movie is all anyone can talk about. After Jr NTR’s jaw-dropping performance in RRR, everyone’s been waiting for his next big move, and Devara is the answer!

With the movie coming out on September 27, the hype is at an all-time high. Fans are counting down the days, and the trailer is full of action-packed moments that have everyone on the edge of their seat!

The Shocking Truth: Jr NTR Wasn’t the First Choice for Devara!

Here’s something no one saw coming – Jr NTR wasn’t even the first choice for Devara! That’s right! Director Koratala Siva originally had someone else in mind for the lead role! He is none other than Allu Arjun. During the lockdown, Koratala announced a huge pan-India movie, but this project, called #AA21, was eventually shelved.

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

Fans are noticing something even more shocking – the poster for Devara looks a lot like the poster for #AA21. Both have a similar background, with the hero standing by the sea, his back facing the camera. The online community was quick to point out the eerie similarities, and now rumors are flying about how the script of #AA21 was changed to create Devara. Talk about a plot twist!

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan Steal the Show with Promotions

Jr NTR, along with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has been promoting the movie like crazy. They’re focusing big time on Hindi-speaking areas, trying to grab as much attention as possible before the release. One of the major highlights? Their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with comedian Kapil Sharma! The trio had a blast, and the episode got fans even more excited for the movie.

With just weeks to go before Devara: Part 1 hits theaters on September 27, the excitement is through the roof. The combination of Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Koratala Siva is practically guaranteed to make this film a blockbuster hit.