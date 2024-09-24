Which tune will Sri Lanka’s new President sing, Indian or Chinese?

Greetings poured in congratulating the newly elected President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, popularly known as ‘AKD’. The Marxist-Leninist leader was sworn in on Monday as the ninth President by the Chief Justice of the Sri Lankan Supreme Court, Jayantha Jayasuriya, at the Presidential

Secretariat in Colombo.

Who is Anura Kumara Dissanayake, 56? Why did the people of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka choose a AKD as their President, leaving behind veterans? Why did they prefer a Marxist-leaning Janatha Vimukhti Peramuna (JVP) party? What made an island country in South Asia, popularly known as

Ceylon inclined towards a leftist head of state for the first time in its history?

The results were out on Sunday. Lankans preferred a new guard, rejecting the veterans who have been widely accused of pushing the nation into economic turmoil. AKD has secured victory over opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and incumbent liberal President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the country two years ago after its economy hit rock bottom.

Dissanayake’s politics started in 2000

Election commission of Sri Lanka data shows that AKD polled 5,740,179 votes, followed by Premadasa with 4,530,902. Dissanayake’s political innings started in 2000. He was first elected to Parliament and became an Agriculture and Irrigation Minister under the then-President Chandrika Kumaratunga. Nineteen years later, he ran for President and lost to Rajapaksa.

Thanking his citizens, AKD said in a post on X, “This achievement is not the result of any single person’s work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory belongs to all of us,” While his opponent and the outgoing

President Wickremesinghe in a video statement congratulated Dissanayake.

He hoped that under “the leadership of Dissanayake, the economic recovery will be successful.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi too congratulated AKD on X, “Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR.” he added, “I look forward to working closely with

you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our

people and the entire region.”

Dissanayake’s pro working class stance

Dissanayake’s pro-working class and anti-political elite campaign made him a popular leader among the youth. Political observers term the results as a referendum on Wickremesinghe’s leadership, including restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt under an International Monetary Fund bailout after it defaulted in 2022.

Reasons behind communists coming to power

Why did the Island nation choose a communist leader for the first time in its history? The principal reason was that the electorate wasrestless and angry at the policies pursued by his predecessors. AKD and his party historically toed the line of socialist politics. His entire election pitch was on anti-corruption, good governance and social justice.

This attracted the agitated– growing base of mass voters. And Sunday yielded results for the JVP.

Sri Lanka has been facing a complex situation.

It stems from a concoction of economic, political and social issues that have been damaging the reputation of the country for years. These are exacerbated by both internal and external

factors.

Debt burden, Foreign exchange shortage, inflation, devaluation, poor agricultural growth, Corruption, political instability, family rule, public discontent, Chinese influence, youth discontent, religious tensions have all boiled down in July 2022, triggering for the occupation of the Presidential Palace.

Sri Lanka’s unsustainable debt

Sri Lanka had accumulated unsustainable levels of debt, due to projects funded by foreign loans, many of which were from China. The “Go Go Home” finally became a rallying point for huge protests across the country.

The International Monetary Fund in order to address its economic crisis in March 2023 approved a three billion dollar Extended Fund Facility (EFF). The IMF made it clear that the bailout is intended to help Sri Lanka regain macroeconomic stability, tackle the balance of payments crisis and rebuild its foreign reserves.

However, Dissanayake went on to say that he would renegotiate the IMF deal to make austerity measures more bearable for his citizens.

Flipside, the outgoing President said, “I successfully completed the responsibility that history put on my shoulders. I was able to rescue my motherland from bankruptcy within a short period of two years,”

As promised he did deliver, under Wickremesinghe, inflation has dropped and foreign reserves and the local currency have strengthened. As per local reports, “a 2% economic growth is predicted this year after a 7% contraction in 2022. But Sri Lankans are still struggling with high taxes and living costs.”

Along with the victory brought a delicate situation for President AKD. The country has been witnessing hardships and suffering for a long time. His immediate responsibility would be to contain corruption, bring down prices and root out economic mismanagement, adopting a carrot and stick attitude.

Since the IMF called for significant fiscal reforms, austerity measures and tax restructure, the responsibilities on AKD become manifold. It’s not an easy game for the Marxist-Leninist philosophy politician.

China & India

On regional cooperation, China and India have their strategic interests in Sri Lanka. Both need Sri Lanka for obvious geo-political reasons, trade and security.

China and India have been major investors in the Island country. These investments span from infrastructure, energy, transportation and Information Technology, health care and various other sectors.

Chinese investments in Sri Lanka are largely driven by their ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which essentially aims to enhance global trade and connectivity.

For instance, China provided a substantial loan of 1.5 billion to construct Hambantota port on a 99 year lease, and AKD has been spearheading an agitation on re-negotiating the deal as it would raise Chinese strategic dominance in the region and debt trap diplomacy.

AKD is aware of its consequences but his path is not a bed of roses.

The India relationship

The India and Sri Lanka investments are driven by historical and cultural ties.

India too made huge investments in Sri Lanka. It helped in modernizing Colombo port, road infrastructure, renewable energy, Telecommunications, Disaster relief, IT and other strategic projects of mutual interest.

Which way does Dissanayake go? Being a Communist, will he be pro-China? Or will he pursue the path laid down by his predecessors in international diplomacy with India?

Colombo requires a careful balancing of interests. Both countries are key players in its economic, political and strategic landscape. What is required is a balanced approach to put his country on the progressive path.

The writer is a senior journalist and former Addl. Director General of All India

Radio and Doordarshan.