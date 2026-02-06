‘White collar’ terror module: NIA raids govt medical college in J&K

Searches at GMC Anantnag linked to probe into “white-collar” terror module; doctor arrested last year after rifle recovery from locker, NIA officials say.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 6th February 2026 2:05 pm IST|   Updated: 6th February 2026 2:27 pm IST
National Investigation Agency
National Investigation Agency- IANS

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out searches at the Government Medical College in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the “white collar” terror module busted in November last year.

Rifle recovered from doctor’s locker last year: NIA

Officials said a team of NIA sleuths arrived at the GMC Anantnag and carried out searches. They said the searches were in connection with the recovery of a rifle from the locker of a doctor in November last year.

Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather was among the nine persons arrested as part of the terror module investigation that led to the recovery of massive quantities of explosives from Faridabad in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Searches in Pulwama district

Meanwhile, search operations by security forces were going on in the Koil Karewa area of the Pulwama district, the officials said. They said the search operation was launched following an intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

No arrests or recoveries have been made so far, the officials added.

