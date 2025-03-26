White outfit ideas to take from Mahira Khan for Eid 2025

So, if you're still undecided on your Eid look, Mahira Khan’s wardrobe is proof that white never goes out of style

Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Eid 2025 is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for last-minute outfit inspiration, Mahira Khan’s timeless love for white ensembles is all you need! The Pakistani superstar has always dazzled in white, making it a perfect choice for festive celebrations.

Whether you’re getting your outfit stitched or buying off the rack, here are some elegant white kurta styles inspired by Mahira’s effortless grace.

From classic churidaars to regal ghararas, contemporary pant-style kurtas, and even elegant white sarees, Mahira has showcased numerous ways to embrace this sophisticated shade.

For an added touch of glamour, take cues from her signature styling, pair your white ensemble with oxidized jewelry, whether it’s chunky jhumkas, layered necklaces, or statement bangles.

So, if you’re still undecided on your Eid look, Mahira Khan’s wardrobe is proof that white never goes out of style. Keep it chic, traditional, and graceful this festive season!

