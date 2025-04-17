Who do you embrace in Saudi, UAE: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, April 16, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of double standards in treating Muslims.

Addressing a meeting with Muslim clerics on Wednesday, April 16, Banerjee urged PM Narendra Modi not to implement the “atrocious” Waqf (Amendment) Act, warning that it would divide the country, and requested him to rein in Union Home minister Amit Shah, whom she accused of “harming the nation most for his own political agenda”.

She said the Act was not only “atrocious” but also “anti-federal” in spirit.

Banerjee, who had earlier announced that the Act would not be implemented in Bengal, advised religious leaders to directly approach President Droupadi Murmu and the PM to express their concerns.

“If you go to Dubai, whose hospitality do you take? If you go to Saudi Arabia, whom do you embrace?” questioned Mamata. You say one thing in the country and something else outside. These double standards will not work. You should have some shame,” said Mamata in an attack on the PM.

“When the PM visits Arab countries, is it appeasement? Why raise questions when I attend events of other religions?” she added.

The TMC chief pledged to repeal all “anti-people” laws passed by the BJP-led central government once the saffron party is removed from power, adding, “Just wait for one more year. There will be a change at the Centre, and we will scrap all these laws.”

She also hit out at NDA partners, including JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, for “keeping mum” on the Waqf issue.

“Why is Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu maintaining silence? They are NDA partners, they are silent to share some power,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee also urged parties within the INDIA bloc to unite against the violence and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to communal harmony.

(With inputs from PTI)