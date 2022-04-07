Who insulted the Governor? KTR responds to Tamilsai’s allegations

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao (KTR) has slammed governor Tamilsai Soundarajan after she accused the state government of not respecting the governor’s office.

Addressing the media, KTR said the recent comments made by Soundarajan are “diversionary tactics.” He said “If the Union government can’t solve issues, they resort to diversionary tactics like these. We have not insulted the governor’s office in anyway.”



These are "diversionary tactics" says @KTRTRS on showdown with #Telangana governor @DrTamilisaiGuv



Says "Coming from political backdrop if you can be Governor why not @kaushiktrs be an MLC..



We never insulted governor..



We never had issues with former governor Narasimhan! pic.twitter.com/qjb5wFt0tq — Naveena Ghanate (@TheNaveena) April 7, 2022

KTR brought up TRS party member Padi Kaushik Reddy whose membership to the Legislative Council was refused by the state governor.

“Coming from political backdrop if you can be a Governor why can’t Kaushik Reddy be an MLC?” asked KTR.

He further said that the state government never had issues when ESL Narasimhan, the former governor of the state.

On Wednesday, Tamilisai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and is believed to have apprised him of the recent incidents in the state including violation of governor’s protocol and the state government doing away with the governor’s address from the Budget session of the state legislature.

Also Read Telangana government insulted office of Governor: Tamilisai

After the meeting, she spoke to the reporters and said that while she was not offended, she left to the people of Telangana to judge the situation themselves.

“I am concerned about the office of Governor. It should not be repeated. The office of the Governor should be respected. I am here today but somebody else may come tomorrow,” Tamilsai said.