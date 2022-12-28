Who invaded Kashmir in 1947?

In India, military history has not been written, that’s why, more often than not we get distorted picture about the events and consequences. So is the case with Kashmir issue.

Generally, we are made to read that it was tribals of the North-west made inroads to Kashmir in Oct. 1947, and occupied vast swathes of Kashmir and came as near as Srinagar. Is it really possible for ill-equipped and ill-trained tribals to fight for Kashmir? What would they get? In fact, it was the disbanded regular Indian Army units of II World War based in Pakistan, were converted into militia, who fought the war. Later on, regular Pakistan army units participated and the operation was called ‘Operation Gulmohar’ and was headed by Maj. Gen. Akbar Khan.

After the Hyderabad Police Action in September 1948, Nizam’s army was disbanded, and the demobilized soldiers migrated to Pakistan and joined the auxiliary Pakistan forces. Another thing which gave impetuous to aggression was the arms and ammunition of the Nizam which were bought from Czechoslovakia. It was Sydney Cotton who ferried the arms from Europe to Hyderabad. As he was not allowed to land in Hyderabad, he landed his sorties in Pakistan with the cache of weapons; they were distributed to the militia.

When Soviet Russia took over virtual control of Sinkiang in 1935, the British Government came to an agreement with Hari Singh under which a 60-years lease of Gilgit was executed. The sole responsibility for the administration and defence of Gilgit was transferred to the British, which had raised an irregular force, the Gilgit Scouts, Officers exclusively by British Officers with the announcement of the Mountbatten Plan, on 3rd June 1947, Gilgit was handed out to Hari Singh, and with it Gilgit Scouts became part of the Jammu & Kashmir State Forces. However, the British Officer informed Hari Singh that Gilgit Scouts opted to serve Pakistan. The Commandant of the Gilgit Scouts, Major Brown hoisted the Pakistan flag and on 21st Nov. 1947, Pakistan Political agent arrived from Pakistan and established himself. It was the prevaricating role of Britain was responsible for all Kashmir problems. Initially, Pakistan was not interested in Kashmir, however, the Gilgit episode whetted its appetite.

Another esoteric information is that the army was partitioned between India and Pakistan, and established two separate armies under their separate Commanders-in-Chiefs (Co-in-C) Gen. Rob Lockhart and Gen. Frank Messery, India and Pakistan respectively. However, there was a common Supreme Commander of Armed Forces in order to ensure that the partition of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy and Air Force) and their assets were fairly and correctly conducted. For that, both India and Pakistan had agreed to the formation of a Supreme Headquartered with Field Marshal Auchinleck as the Supreme Commander.

It was during the Kashmir military occupation that Field Marshal Auchinleck was not fair, and asked Gen. Lockhart to send only two infantry battalions i.e., 1 Sikh and 4 Kumaon and later on inducted 1 Punjab to Kashmir in the wake of aggression. This formation was called 161 Brigade under Brigadier L.P. Sen. That means, only one Brigadier was involved in Kashmir Operations, whereas in Operation Caterpillar (Op. Polo), one Tank Division, 5 Brigades of the regular army, 7 princely state armies, 9 Battalions of Armed Reserve Police. Another arcane information, no sooner Hyderabad Police Action was concluded in Sept. 1948 than was Kashmir issue, taken to the UNO in Nov. 1948. As India was facing international opprobrium as an aggressor, and Pakistan raised its voice in the international forums and appealed the Islamic countries about Hyderabad and Kashmir. By the end of 1948, Indian army got upper-hand in Kashmir and drove infiltrators out of 2/3rd Kashmir. It was matter of time to liberate PoK. Pakistan realized its precarious position and started raising its voice. Unfortunately, India succumbed to blackmail and hoping justice and fair play took the case to the UNO. It was “hasty” Police Action against Hyderabad has caused India dearly. India was bamboozled into talking Kashmir issue to the UNO. Hence, expecting any fair resolution is as much use as looking for crock of gold at the end of rainbow.

However, in the month of January 1948, two more infantry battalions were inducted into Kashmir under Maj. Gen. Kulwant Singh. It was Zebra Infantry Brigade.

On 1st May 1948, the Commander and Control in Jammu and Kashmir underwent a radical change. Head Quarters Jack Force was disbanded and two new infantry divisions raised, one being made responsible for the operations in Jammu and Poonch and other for Kashmir. The Division HQ in Kashmir was designated. Sri Division and Maj. Gen. K.S. Timayya was appointed its commander. Zebra Brigade also changed its designation to 163 Infantry Brigade.

In fact, he planned for the offence action in the season of spring. Thimayya’s bid for total of six infantry Brigades met with a refusal. He was told that he must make to do with three Brigades in the Valley 161, 163 and 77 parachute. This was an extremely short-sight decision by higher authority and was directly responsible for the subsequent fortunes to achieve anything more than limited gains. It was done because of Gen. Butcher’s Caprices. Another arcane information is that at that time 80% of Indian Army infantry battalion commanders were of Indians, whereas the Pakistan army’s battalions were largely commanded by the British officers. Gen. Butcher never wanted a contest between the Indian officers and the British officers. Secondly, there were 10 Gurkha Regiments, and each regiment had about 8 battalions, that means, 80 Infantry battalions, which are highly suited for mountain warfare. However, till the advent of Independence, it was the prerogative of the British to command the Gurkha units. They were not involved. In a bid to strut their superiority over the other infantry units, the British officers used wide-brim Gurkha hats, bandoliers instead of Crossbelts and rifle green colour berets. In police, blue is the superior colour, whereas in army, rifle green. It was only the Gurkha unit officers and sepoys use rifle green berets.

Britain’s political hangover on Kashmir, neither Britain, Pakistan nor Kashmir has been the beneficiary. The only beneficiary has been China.

