Who is Aafiya Sayed? Actress gears up for debut opposite Nithiin

Hyderabad: A classroom full of mischievous students and a teacher they call “Hitler”. Aafiya Sayed’s introduction to Telugu cinema comes with quite a reputation, at least on screen. The actress will make her Tollywood debut opposite Nithiin in the upcoming romantic drama Alias Rukmini, backed by Nani.

For those unfamiliar with the actress, Aafiya recently entered Hindi cinema with Prem Keetanu, starring opposite Veer Pahariya. The film released on October 2, and she is now preparing to introduce herself to Telugu audiences in the title role of Rukmini.

Meet the strict teacher, Rukmini

The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of Aafiya’s character, giving viewers a peek into her classroom. She plays a schoolteacher whose students have nicknamed her “Devil”, “Hitler” and “Homework Police”.

The video shows Rukmini discovering a drawing of herself with these labels on a school notice board. Her expression changes as the students watch nervously, setting up a playful introduction to a teacher who clearly takes discipline seriously.

Her character also connects to the film’s earlier title announcement, in which Nithiin’s Krishna revealed that Rukmini was his wife. With her identity now out, the film’s promotional glimpses have begun introducing the couple at the centre of the story.

“It feels surreal”

Speaking about the project, Aafiya said, “It feels surreal to be making my Telugu debut with ‘Alias Rukmini’.” She also expressed her excitement about working with Nithiin and praised director Murali Kanth Devasoth’s vision for the film.

Directed by Murali Kanth Devasoth and backed by Unanimous Productions, Alias Rukmini is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. For Aafiya, the release will mark her entry into a second film industry within months of her Hindi debut.