Mumbai: Indian reality shows have increasingly featured foreign celebrities to spice up the drama, and Colors TV’s upcoming reality show The 50 is set to follow the trend. The show will feature an international contestant, and he is none other than Ahmad Al Marzooqi, a popular Emirati content creator and celebrity blogger based in Dubai.

Ahmad confirmed his participation by sharing a video on Instagram, flaunting his ticket. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Tayyar ho? Ahmad is Alag! Stay tuned…” instantly sparking curiosity among fans.

Who is Ahmad Al Marzooqi?

Widely known for his strong connection with Indian cinema, Ahmad has built a loyal fanbase for his fluent Hindi, which he taught himself by watching Bollywood films from the age of seven. Often described as a member of the Al Marzooqi family from UAE royal circles, Ahmad aims to promote Bollywood culture in the Arab world and bridge the two entertainment industries.

He hosts the popular talk show Chai with Ahmad, where he has interviewed Bollywood stars like Jennifer Winget and Sooraj Pancholi, and international celebrity Robbie Williams. With over 160K followers on Instagram and 17.4K subscribers on YouTube, Ahmad is also known for his close association with Indian stars including Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

With his global appeal and Bollywood obsession, fans are eager to see how Ahmad Al Marzooqi will navigate the game in The 50 alongside Indian celebrities. The show, hosted by Farah Khan, is set to begin from February 1st on Colors TV and JioHotstar.