Who is Alena Khalifeh? Reporter who proposed Salman Khan

Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood‘s most eligible bachelors, continues make headlines with speculations surrounding his marriage. Recently, the topic resurfaced on the internet when a reporter Alena Khalifeh proposed to the actor for marriage during IIFA 2023 green carpet in Abu Dhabi.

Her unexpected proposal caught everyone’s attention and Bhaijaan’s reply too is going crazy viral across social media platforms. Since then, fans have been curious about Alena Khalifeh and are eager to discover more about her.

Alena Khalifeh (Instagram) Salman Khan (Instagram)

Who is Alena Khalifeh?

Alena Khalifeh, who hails from Dubai, is a versatile professional with expertise in various fields such as broadcast presenting, retail, leadership, content creation, marketing, digital media, and management. Her LinkedIn profile showcases her diverse skill set and highlights her experiences across these domains.

She has 92K followers on Instagram and hosts a show called ‘AKChats’. Check out her pictures below.

Salman Khan’s reply to marriage proposal

During the media interaction at IIFA 2023 green carpet, Salman Khan was asked by Alena, if he will marry her. Bhaijaan joked that said she must have confused him with actor Shah Rukh Khan. After a pause, Salman replied, “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years back.” Watch the video below.