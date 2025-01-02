Who Is Aryan Khan’s mystery girlfriend Larissa Bonesi?

Mumbai: Despite staying away from the limelight, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan manages to frequently make headlines. This time the star kid garnered eyeballs due to his rumored girlfriend Larissa Bonesi.

Recently Aryan was clicked by the paparazzi as he was headed towards a New Year’s event. However, he was not alone. Aryan was accompanied by his speculated girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi. The video doing rounds on social media has Aryan entering the venue in his car. While he was seated in the front, Larissa accompanied him in the backseat, along with some of their other friends.

As rumors of Aryan dating Larissa have been doing rounds for some time now, the netizens have been wondering about his mystery girl. For those who do not know, Larissa Bonesi is an actress and model. Born on 28 March 1990 in Brazil, she has been a part of many Bollywood and Tollywood. She appeared in Raj and D.K’s 2013 action comedy ‘Go Goa Gone’.

Larissa was seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta in the project. Her filmography also includes Souther movies like Sai Dharam Tej’s action-comedy Thikka, Next Enti?, and Penthouse. Besides this, she has also been a part of the advertising campaigns for some top brands like Olay, Lancôme, and Levi’s. While neither Aryan nor Larissa have commented on their relationship, the two are often seen spending time with each other, adding to the speculations.

As far as Aryan’s professional commitments are concerned, he will be stepping into the entertainment industry soon with his initial venture as a director. Shah Rukh Khan recently made an official announcement regarding the untitled Netflix series. The project based on Bollywood will be bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.