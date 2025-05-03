Who is Avneet Kaur? Actress goes viral after Kohli’s Insta like

Mumbai: Virat Kohli made headlines recently—but not just for cricket. Fans spotted a like from his verified Instagram handle on a fan page post of actress Avneet Kaur, known for her bold and glamorous style. The post quickly went viral, and trolls began flooding the comments, tagging his wife, Anushka Sharma.

Kohli later clarified the situation on his Instagram story, saying:

“I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

Who Is Avneet Kaur?

Avneet Kaur is a 23-year-old actress, influencer, and former child star. Born on October 13, 2001, in Jalandhar, Punjab, she entered the entertainment industry at just 8 years old through the reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. She later moved into acting with TV shows like Meri Maa and Chandra Nandini, but her big break came as Princess Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

She also made her Bollywood debut in Mardaani (2014) and starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru. Recently, she appeared in Party Till I Die and has a project titled Love in Vietnam announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Avneet is also a social media sensation with over 32 million followers on Instagram, known for her fashion-forward looks and bold photoshoots.

Thanks to the Kohli incident, Avneet is back in the limelight. Whether it was a glitch or not, the moment has once again shown how fast things go viral—and how a single like can bring someone right back into the public eye.