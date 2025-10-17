Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has officially entered its 2.0 phase, and the game has turned more intense than ever. With the new twist of wildcard entries, the house has transformed into a battlefield of emotions, drama, and power plays. Among the new entrants, Tamil television star Ayesha Zeenath has quickly become the center of attraction.

Who is Ayesha Zeenath?

Ayesha Zeenath, known for her fearless nature and bold personality, entered the Bigg Boss house as the fifth wildcard contestant. Her energy, confidence, and charm instantly caught everyone’s attention. Host Nagarjuna praised her enthusiasm and fluency in Telugu. During their conversation, Ayesha revealed that she had fallen in love several times but is now focused only on winning the trophy.

Born on June 6, 1997, Ayesha began her career with Ponmagal Vanthal and rose to fame with Sathya and Sathya 2. She later appeared in films like Uppu Puli Karam, Tara, and Moi Virundu. Ayesha gained massive attention during Bigg Boss Tamil 6, where her fiery debates with Kamal Haasan went viral.

The Start of Bigg Boss 2.0

The new phase of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, titled “2.0,” kicked off with grand celebrations. The weekend episode featured a spectacular event that lasted over two hours. To surprise viewers, multiple Bigg Boss hosts from other languages appeared through special video messages. Vijay Sethupathi, the Tamil Bigg Boss host, wished Ayesha good luck and granted her a special “Nomination Power” represented by a green stone. This power allows her to influence the nomination process in the coming weeks.

The Buzz Inside the House

Since her entry, Ayesha has brought fresh energy and a strong presence to the show. Her lively conversations, fearless opinions, and charming attitude have already made her a fan favorite. With Bigg Boss Telugu 9’s 2.0 version in full swing, all eyes are now on how Ayesha Zeenath will turn the game in her favor.