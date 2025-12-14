Who is Gabriella Demetriades? Arjun Rampal’s partner of six years

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has officially confirmed his engagement to longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades. The actor, currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar, revealed the news during his appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast. The announcement was casual but quickly grabbed attention, ending months of speculation around their relationship.

Who Is Gabriella Demetriades?

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. Born and raised in South Africa, she began her modelling career at the age of 16. She later studied fashion design at a university in Sunnyside, Gauteng, and gradually expanded her career beyond modelling.

Career Beyond Modelling

After moving to India, Gabriella appeared in films and music videos, including brief roles in projects like Sonali Cable and Oopiri. Over time, she shifted focus to fashion and business. She launched her women’s clothing brand Deme, known for its clean silhouettes and modern style. She also founded VRTT Vintage, a platform that promotes sustainable and circular fashion.

Her Life With Arjun Rampal

Gabriella and Arjun Rampal have been together for nearly six years. They share two sons, Arik, born in 2019, and Ariv, born in 2023. The couple prefers to keep their family life private, sharing only selective moments on social media. Recently, Gabriella posted a heartfelt birthday message for Arjun on November 26, calling him “our guy” and thanking him for showing them how life should be lived.

Arjun Rampal’s Past Marriage

Before Gabriella, Arjun Rampal was married to model Mehr Jesia. They share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, and continue to maintain a respectful bond for their children.