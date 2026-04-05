Who is Kashmira Pardeshi? Actress grabs IPL 2026 limelight

Hyderabad: An IPL match, a quick camera cut, and suddenly the internet has a new obsession. During the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings clash in IPL 2026 held in Chennai on April 4, a young woman in the stands grabbed everyone’s attention.

Clips of her cheering passionately for Punjab Kings quickly went viral across social media. Within hours, fans began speculating about her identity, turning her into the latest “mystery girl” of the season.

Who Is the Viral Mystery Girl?

The woman spotted during the match is believed to be Kashmira Pardeshi, an Indian actress known for working in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films.

She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Nartanasala in 2018. In 2019, she entered Tamil cinema with Sivappu Manjal Pachai and also appeared in the Hindi film Mission Mangal. She later expanded into digital platforms with the web series The Freelancer in 2023.

Her growing popularity, combined with her appearance at the match, helped her trend widely online.

Link-Up Rumours With Nehal Wadhera

Soon after her videos went viral, social media users started linking her to Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera.

Is she girlfriend of PBKS player Nehal Wadhera?pic.twitter.com/hRw3gJwWxq — Chota Don (@choga_don) April 4, 2026

Many posts claimed that the two might be dating, especially since she was seen supporting Punjab Kings and has reportedly attended multiple matches. Some images also show her sitting near team co-owner Preity Zinta, adding more fuel to the speculation.

However, there is no official confirmation about any relationship between the actress and the cricketer.

Social Media Frenzy Continues

Fans have flooded platforms with her photos and videos, calling her the latest viral sensation of IPL 2026. Her expressions during the match and enthusiastic support for Punjab Kings made her stand out instantly.

While IPL often brings together cricket and celebrity culture, this moment once again shows how quickly someone can become an internet sensation.

No Official Statement Yet

Despite the growing buzz, neither Kashmira Pardeshi nor Nehal Wadhera has responded to the rumours. For now, it remains speculation driven by social media excitement.

Whether it is just a coincidence or something more, fans will have to wait for clarity. Until then, the mystery girl continues to be one of the most talked-about highlights of IPL 2026.