Who is Mira Murati, CTO at OpenAI creator of ChatGPT?

Mira Murati is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at OpenAI, the company behind Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

35-year-old Mira Murati was born and raised in San Francisco, United States, however, her parents are of Indian origin.

She has completed her Bachelor of Engineering from the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth.

According to her LinkedIn bio, she started her career as a Summer Analyst at Goldman Sachs and among notable assignments, was the senior product manager, of Model X at Tesla between 2013 to 2016.

Murati joined Open AI in June 2018 as Vice President, of applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Partnerships, and is currently CTO of Open AI, the California-based research and publishing company behind the development of ChatGPT.

Also Read This is why China can’t build a ChatGPT AI rival

Mira Murati says, AI can be misused

The AI chatbot ChatGPT was created by San Francisco-based OpenAI, a startup that conducts artificial intelligence research. The application was made available in November 2022. It is capable of talking about anything from history to philosophy, generating song lyrics and making changes to computer programme code.

Just launched ChatGPT, our conversational AI system that listens, learns, and challenges: https://t.co/jMDbv8GC4a.



Help us make it better by trying it out here: https://t.co/Rn0DTHzk2J — Mira Murati (@miramurati) November 30, 2022

ChatGPT has now become very popular across the globe. As per media reports, now experts are raising concerns about the dangers associated with AI software.

Mira Murati recently expressed her concerns about the chatbot and said that AI can be misused.

”AI can be misused, or it can be used by bad actors. So, then there are questions about how you govern the use of this technology globally. How do you govern the use of AI in a way that’s aligned with human values?” she told Time Magazine.

”But we’re a small group of people and we need a ton more input in this system and a lot more input that goes beyond the technologies–definitely regulators and governments and everyone else,” she noted.