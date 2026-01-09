Who is Natalie Burn? The actress who sizzles in Yash’s Toxic teaser

Hyderabad: On his 40th birthday, Yash surprised fans with the teaser of his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the teaser introduces Yash as Raya, a character who brings violence and chaos into a dark world. The teaser quickly went viral, reaching 55 million views in just 24 hours, thanks to its powerful visuals and a bold scene with actress Natalie Burn.

Who Is Natalie Burn?

Natalie Burn is a Ukrainian-American actress, model, producer, and screenwriter. Born Natalia Guslistaya in Kyiv, Ukraine, she moved to the U.S. to pursue acting. She is known for roles in The Expendables 3, Mechanic: Resurrection, and Til Death Do Us Part. Burn also owns a production company called 7Heaven Productions and has worked as a producer and screenwriter.

She is also a trained ballet dancer and martial artist. Toxic marks her debut in Indian cinema, where she plays a mysterious role alongside Yash.

Toxic: A Dark Action Thriller

‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ is set in the 1980s in Goa and focuses on a power struggle. The film features an ensemble cast with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The teaser shows Yash’s character, Raya, causing chaos at a funeral and setting the tone for a violent, action-packed thriller. The film’s adult themes and intense scenes suggest it may receive an ‘A’ certificate.

The teaser has created a buzz online, with many fans excited about Yash’s role and the bold, intense storyline. The film is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026, with Toxic set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026. It will clash with Dhurandhar 2 at the box office, making it a highly anticipated release.