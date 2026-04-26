Who is Nejm? The secret Bharatanatyam guru to global star Rihanna

Hyderabad: Global pop star Rihanna has once again won hearts in India this time not with music, but with dance. During her recent Mumbai visit for the launch of her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, the singer was seen learning Bharatanatyam mudras, and the video has now gone viral across social media.

Learning Bharatanatyam Mudras

The special moment was shared by Tamil influencer and model Nejm, who gave Rihanna a quick lesson in the classical Indian dance form. In the clip, Nejm teaches her a few hand gestures, known as mudras, along with eye movements and facial expressions that are an important part of Bharatanatyam, a dance form deeply rooted in Tamil culture. Rihanna followed along with full interest, smiling and copying each expression with ease.

Nejm posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Never thought I’d be able to share my Tamil culture with THE @badgalriri,” and the internet loved the cultural exchange.

Who Is Nejm?

Nejm is a model, rapper and influencer from Tamil Nadu who won Vogue Model of the Year in 2025. She is known for proudly representing South Indian beauty and culture.

Fans Celebrate Tamil Culture

Fans flooded the comments section, with many calling it a proud moment for Tamil culture. Some users wrote, “Tamil culture FTW,” while others praised Rihanna for being open to learning Indian traditions.

Mumbai Visit Wins Hearts

Apart from this viral dance lesson, Rihanna’s Mumbai visit also included meeting influencers, attending glamorous events, and spending time with Bollywood celebrities. But among all the glamorous moments, her Bharatanatyam lesson has clearly become the internet’s favourite.