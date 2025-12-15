Who is Nick Reiner? son in focus after Rob Reiner’s death

Hyderabad: Hollywood is in shock after the sudden and violent deaths of legendary actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner, who were found dead inside their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon. Rob Reiner was 78, while Michele Singer Reiner was 68. The couple had been married for over three decades and were regarded as one of the industry’s respected long-standing partnerships.

What happened at the Brentwood home

According to reports, Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics were called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue around 3.30 pm. They discovered a man and a woman inside the residence with fatal injuries. Shortly after, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived for what is officially termed an “ambulance death investigation.” The case was later taken over by the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

Early reports from media outlets state that the couple suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds, though authorities have not yet released a final cause of death or further details about the weapon used. The investigation is ongoing, and police have urged patience as they work to establish the full sequence of events.

Son Nick Reiner under scrutiny

Multiple sources cited by People magazine have reported that the couple’s son Nick Reiner is being investigated in connection with the deaths. However, police have not officially confirmed this information, nor have they announced any arrests or charges. Reports also state that the couple’s daughter Romy Reiner found their bodies inside the home.

Nick Reiner has previously spoken openly about his struggles with drug addiction and periods of homelessness, which he explored in the semi-autobiographical film Being Charlie, co-written by him and directed by Rob Reiner.

Remembering Rob Reiner’s legacy

Rob Reiner was one of Hollywood’s most influential creative figures. He first rose to fame as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on All in the Family, earning two Emmy Awards. As a director, he delivered timeless classics such as The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, Misery, and A Few Good Men. Beyond films, he co-founded Castle Rock Entertainment, leaving a lasting mark on American cinema and television.