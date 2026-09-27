Who is Prabhas’s Juliet? Actor shares a cryptic Instagram story

Hyderabad: Prabhas has a question for his Juliet, and his latest Instagram story offers little explanation. The actor shared a romantic message, calling himself Romeo and asking where his Juliet was.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas posted a simple black background with white text that read, “I feel a bit like Romeo today, where are you my Juliet darlingey,” followed by a red heart emoji.

There was no photograph, tagged account or further explanation in the story. Just a short message that leaves the identity of his “Juliet” open to interpretation.

Prabhas’s Romeo moment

The reference to Shakespeare’s famous lovers gives the post a romantic tone, while the word “darlingey” adds a playful touch. But the actor stopped short of revealing whom, or what, he was referring to.

Could it be a hint at something on the film front, a promotional tease or simply a light-hearted message? The story itself does not provide an answer. It also makes no announcement about his relationship status.

For now, the intrigue lies as much in what Prabhas left unsaid as in the message itself. He has introduced himself as Romeo for the day, but whether his Juliet gets an introduction too remains to be seen.