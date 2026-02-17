Who is Prathyusha? SC closes 24 year old case with final verdict

Hyderabad: On February 17, 2026, the Supreme Court of India delivered its final verdict in the case of Prathyusha, a young actress whose tragic death in 2002 sparked a long, controversial legal battle. After 23 years, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Prathyusha’s boyfriend, Siddharth Reddy, for abetting her suicide. He was sentenced to two years in jail. The court ruled out allegations of rape and murder, confirming that Prathyusha died from poisoning.

The Tragic Incident

On February 23, 2002, Prathyusha and her boyfriend, Siddharth Reddy, were admitted to a hospital after consuming poison. While Siddharth survived, Prathyusha passed away on February 24. The police initially suspected it was a case of suicide due to a love affair opposed by Siddharth’s family. However, Prathyusha’s mother, Sarojini Devi, accused Siddharth and his friends of rape and murder, claiming that her daughter was forced into taking her life.

Who Was Prathyusha?

Prathyusha was a talented and beautiful actress who made a name for herself in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Born in Bhuvanagiri, Telangana, she dreamed of becoming a heroine from a young age. Her big break came in 1998 when she won the title of ‘Ms. Lovely Smile’ in a beauty contest, which led to her entry into the film industry.

Career Highlights

Prathyusha debuted in films in 1998 with the movie Raayudu, where she quickly gained recognition for her acting and looks. Over the next few years, she starred in several hit films, becoming a well-known face in South Indian cinema. In just a few years, she featured in 12 films, gaining the status of a star heroine. Some of her notable films include Sri Ramulayya, Samudram, Snehamante Idera, and Kalasundari.

The Legal Journey

In 2004, a court convicted Siddharth of abetment to suicide. The sentence was reduced to two years by the High Court. After several years of appeals, the Supreme Court dismissed Siddharth’s petition, affirming the verdict and ordering him to surrender.