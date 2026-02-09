Who is Tanvi Gadkari? The viral girl from the India-USA match

Tanvi gained widespread recognition for her role as Rihanna in the 2023 dance-based web series Campus Beats on Amazon miniTV

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 9th February 2026 5:22 pm IST|   Updated: 9th February 2026 5:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: During the India vs USA match that took place recently at the ICC T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Tanvi Gadkari, a Mumbai-based actress, became an internet sensation. She was spotted in the stands wearing the Indian team jersey, dancing with enthusiasm as the crowd cheered. The camera captured her joyful moment, and it quickly went viral on social media.

Tanvi’s Reaction and Instagram Post

Tanvi herself acknowledged the surprise moment by sharing the clip on her Instagram account. She captioned it, “Went to watch my first cricket match in the stadium. Found myself dancing on TV.” In the viral video, she was seen celebrating with excitement after India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, hit a “Supla” shot, while the camera focused on her energetic dance in the stands.

Who is Tanvi Gadkari?

Tanvi Gadkari is an actress, dancer, and digital content creator from Mumbai. She is known for her work in Hindi web series and music videos, and has a strong presence on social media platforms like Instagram, where she has over 323,000 followers. Tanvi shares lifestyle content, dance reels, and brand collaborations, keeping her fans engaged.

Acting Career and Recognition

Tanvi gained widespread recognition for her role as Rihanna in the 2023 dance-based web series Campus Beats on Amazon miniTV. She also appeared as Khyati Rana in Jamnapaar and in Power of Paanch. These roles helped her build a solid profile in the digital entertainment space.

In addition to web series, Tanvi has featured in popular music videos like Bansi and Dil Dooba Jaave. She regularly posts dance content that trends on social media, further increasing her fan following.

