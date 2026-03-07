Hyderabad: Telugu cinema has transformed into a powerful pan-India force over the past decade. What was once seen as a regional industry is now competing with Bollywood and even surpassing it in several markets. Blockbusters like Baahubali, RRR, and Pushpa broke language barriers and captured audiences across India and overseas.

Today, the biggest Tollywood stars command massive paychecks that reflect their box office pull and fan following.

Allu Arjun: Highest-Paid Tollywood Actor

When it comes to remuneration in 2026, Allu Arjun leads the list. The actor reportedly charges between Rs. 200 crore and Rs. 300 crore per film, making him one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Instead of a fixed salary for Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun chose a profit-sharing model. Reports suggest he took 27 percent of the film’s profits, a decision that proved extremely rewarding. With the movie’s overall business reaching more than Rs. 1000 crore, the Stylish Star reportedly earned nearly Rs. 270 crore from the deal.

Beyond films, the actor also earns significantly through brand endorsements and promotional deals. As of 2026, his estimated net worth is around Rs. 460 crore. Fans admire him for his signature dance moves, stylish looks, and powerful screen presence.

Rashmika Mandanna: Highest-Paid Actress

Among actresses, Rashmika Mandanna currently tops the remuneration chart in Tollywood. The actress reportedly charges around Rs. 10-13 crore per film starting in 2026.

Her pay increased significantly after the success of films like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava. Thanks to her pan-India popularity, producers are willing to meet her demand. For regular projects, Rashmika’s fees typically range between Rs. 4 crore and Rs. 8 crore.

With consistent success across industries, Rashmika has become one of the most sought-after actresses today. Her estimated net worth stands at about Rs. 66 crore in 2026.

Tollywood’s Rising Market Power

Tollywood stars today earn far beyond their acting fees through endorsements, brand deals, and profit-sharing agreements. The Telugu film industry has emerged as India’s second-largest film market by scale and output.

Early 2026 box office reports suggest Telugu films collected around Rs. 351 crore in a short period, reflecting the industry’s growing dominance. With big projects lined up, Tollywood’s rise seems unstoppable.