Mumbai: Just a day after Nora Fatehi made headlines for her rumoured romance with football star Achraf Hakimi, the gossip mill has shifted focus to Disha Patani. As the saying goes, a new day brings a new romance story in Bollywood.

The internet is buzzing with speculation that Disha Patani may have found love again. The actress’s cozy moments with Punjabi singer Talwiinder at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding in Udaipur have sparked dating rumours online.

Disha attended the wedding of Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, in Rajasthan, where several videos from the celebrations went viral. One particular clip shows Disha and Talwiinder holding hands while chatting with Mouni Roy’s husband, Suraj Nambiar.

The duo were later spotted together at the Udaipur airport as they returned to Mumbai. Talwiinder, known for keeping his identity private, was seen wearing a face mask.

Neither Disha nor Talwiinder has addressed the rumours. Previously, Disha was linked to actor Tiger Shroff, with reports suggesting they parted ways in 2022.