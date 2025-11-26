Mumbai: Bollywood star Malaika Arora, who often makes headlines for her personal life, has once again sparked curiosity on social media. From her marriage and divorce with Arbaaz Khan to her long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, and their breakup, the actress’ love life has frequently been the subject of public discussion.

And now, looks like Malaika has found new love after her split with Arjun Kapoor. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star recently ignited dating rumours with 33-year-old diamond merchant Harsh Mehta, after the two were spotted together at Enrique Iglesias’ concert in Mumbai on October 29. The pair were seen interacting throughout the event and later left the venue together, sparking speculation.

Malaika Arora Spotted Again With Rumoured Beau

Fueling the buzz further, Malaika and Harsh were spotted again on wednesday afternoon (November 26) at Mumbai airport. Although the two avoided being photographed side by side, paparazzi cameras captured them exiting the same terminal after the other. Malaika walked ahead while Harsh followed, keeping his face partially hidden behind a mask.

Interestingly, when they reached the parking area, Malaika got into her car first and moments later, Harsh was seen stepping into the same vehicle, despite the duo attempting to keep distance in public.

No statement yet

As of now, Malaika Arora has not reacted to the latest dating rumours, nor has Harsh Mehta addressed the speculation.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor began dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024. Prior to that, the actress was married to actor–filmmaker Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. The former couple, who share a son, Arhaan Khan, separated in 2016 after 19 years of marriage and officially divorced in 2017.