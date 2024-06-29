Who is the strongest contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3 right now?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has just finished its first week, packed with excitement and drama. In a surprising twist, the show had its first-ever mid-week eviction, sending Neeraj Goyat home early. Now, with 15 contestants left in the competition, everyone is doing their best to play well and entertain the audience.

However, only a few are standing out as strong contenders. So, who is the strongest among them all right now?

Ranvir Shorey, Strong Player Of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Ranvir Shorey is quickly becoming the standout contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Many viewers believe that he is the most genuine and deserving participant in the house. Known for being a one-man army, Ranvir is not part of any group and maintains his independence. Unlike others, his Instagram is free from Bigg Boss-related posts, while others fill their feeds with reels and updates.

#RanvirShorey is emerging as strongest and most deserving contestant of #BiggBossOTT3 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) June 29, 2024

As one of the senior contestants, Ranvir is impressing many with his exceptional gameplay, essentially running the show on his own. Fans are expecting a lot from Sana Makbul, but she has been disappointing, as per netizens.

Ranvir’s strong presence and genuine personality have made him a favorite among viewers, setting him apart as the strongest contestant in BB OTT 3.

What do you think about this? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 3.